Houston Dash snap up Emily Ogle and Gabby Seiler from Portland Thorns FC
Houston Dash have acquired Gabby Seiler and Emily Ogle in a trade deal with fellow National Women’s Soccer League club Portland Thorns FC.
In exchange for the midfielders, Thorns will receive Dash’s first and fourth round 2021 draft picks.
Both Seiler and Ogle won the Fall Series with Thorns back in October and Dash head coach James Clarkson believes they are ‘ideal’ players for the club.
"The addition of Gabby and Emily is another step in the development and growth of the team. They are both ideal fits for our culture and style of play," he told the club website.
Dash had a successful 2020 themselves as they picked up their first silverware ever when they won the Challenge Cup in July.
Dash will have a chance to defend their title as the NWSL are bringing the tournament back for the 2021 season in April.
Following the Challenge Cup, the regular season will begin in May.