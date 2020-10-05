Houston Dash demolish North Carolina Courage 4-1 in NWSL Fall Series
Houston Dash defeated North Carolina Courage 4-1 in a dominant display last night in the National Women’s Soccer League Fall Series.
The fixture got off to a slow start until Dash broke the 0-0 deadlock in the 30th minute through Sophie Schmidt.
She scored with a one touch finish to secure her fourth goal in four games for the Dash.
They doubled their lead in the 40th as Veronica Latsko capitalised on a sliding pass from Kristie Mewis to slot the ball into the bottom corner.
Mewis was on the ball again in the 60th and scored after her strike found its way past Courage defenders and into the bottom right corner to put her team three goals clear.
Courage got a consolation goal in the 74th through Lynn Williams. She tried a shot which smacked against the cross bar and as it was crossed back in Williams headed home.
However, Dash did not want to let Courage have the last say in the fixture and hit back through Shea Groom in the 83rd from a Mewis pass to seal their 4-1 victory.
The NWSL Fall Series comes to a close on October 17 and so the two sides will only play once more this year.
Dash will play Orlando Pride on October 9 and Courage will compete against Pride on October 17.