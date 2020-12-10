Manchester United’s Christen Press and Manchester City’s Sam Mewis are among five stars who have been nominated for the USWNT Player of the Year award.

Press and Mewis have both made the transition from the National Women’s Soccer League to the Women’s Super League in 2020.

They were also both part of the successful US Olympic qualification and SheBelieves Cup triumph at the start of the year.

The other three players nominated, Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan, also played their part in the victories.

Whoever takes the crown will be taking the title from Chicago Red Stars’ Julie Ertz. They will also be winning the award for the first time as all five nominees have not won it before.

The award is determined by votes from 2020 national team coaches and players, US Soccer Board of Directors, college coaches, US Soccer Athletes’ Council, NWSL head coaches, MLS and USL head coaches, select media members and former players and administrators.

The winner will be announced on December 18.

Here’s a look at the five nominees

Christen Press - Manchester United

Press was joint top goal scorer for the US this year (Zuma Press/PA Images)

Press played no club soccer in the US in 2020 as she opted out of the NWSL Challenge Cup and the Fall Series before signing for United in September.

The forward has so far helped United to the top of the WSL for the first time.

On the international stage, she and fellow nominee Horan jointly lead the US for goals and assists this year as both of them have seven goals and three assists to their name.

Lindsey Horan - Portland Thorns FC

Horan played in the Challenge Cup and Fall Series this year (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Horan played in the Challenge Cup and won the Fall Series with her club Portland Thorns this year.

For the national team, she bagged the Olympic qualification, the SheBelieves Cup and leads the tally for goal scoring and assists alongside Press.

Sam Mewis - Manchester City

Mewis has been scoring for City and the US this year (Zuma Press/PA Images)

Mewis played for North Carolina Courage in the Challenge Cup and Fall Series before signing for Man City in the summer.

She scored in the FA Cup final, which she went onto win, and secured a goal in her Champions League debut..

Internationally, Mewis scored four times in the Olympic qualification tournament.

Crystal Dunn - Portland Thorns FC

Dunn reached 100 caps for the US in 2020 (Zuma Press/PA Images)

Dunn played for North Carolina Courage in the Challenge Cup and Fall Series before she moved to Portland Thorns in October.

The forward was the only player in 2020 to start every game the US played and earned her 100th cap at the SheBelieves Cup back in March.

Abby Dahlkemper - North Carolina Courage

Dahlkemper has starred in all of the US’ competition’s this year (SIPA USA/PA Images)

Dahlkemper starred in the Challenge Cup and Fall Series for North Carolina Courage where she played almost every minute of both tournaments.

The defender also played the most minutes for the US for the second year in a row.