Chicago Red Stars announce five players to go on loan
National Women’s Soccer League club Chicago Red Stars have announced five players will go on loan in the off-season.
Rachel Hill, Cassie Miller, Makenzy Doniak, Emily Boyd and Kayla Sharples will all spend time overseas as it is unknown when the NWSL will return.
Forward Hill will join Swedish side Linköpings FC. She has been on loan previously in the 2017/18 season to Australian side Perth Glory.
While Miller will head to Cyprus club Apollon Ladies FC. The goalkeeper recently made her NWSL debut in the Challenge Cup.
Both goalkeeper Boyd and forward Doniak will go on loan to Denmark side HB Køge.
And Sharples will join Finland club Kuopion Palloseura.
The NWSL Challenge Cup finished on July 26 with Red Stars reaching the final but losing 2-0 to Houston Dash.