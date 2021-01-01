Chicago Red Stars acquire Mal Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe in trade deal with Sky Blue FC
Chicago Red Stars have acquired World Cup winner Mal Pugh and Sarah Woldmoe in a trade deal with Sky Blue FC.
In exchange for the players Blue will receive two 2021 first round draft picks, a conditional 2022 first round draft pick and international slots for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Woldmoe was made captain of Blue in 2018 after joining the club in 2015. She reached her 100th cap last year and she scored 11 goals for them in her time at the club.
While Pugh joined the club in January 2020 and has only made one appearance as she has been sidelined with injury.
Blue’s general manager Alyse LaHue said: “Sarah has been an incredibly important part of Sky Blue for many years. While it is terribly bittersweet that we must see her off, it was important for us to get her to her preferred location to be reunited with her husband and close to family.
“She has left her mark here at Sky Blue and we wish her nothing but utmost success and joy both on and off the pitch.”
And Blue’s head coach Freya Coombs added: “Mal’s time with Sky Blue was unfortunately restricted by injury and the reduced season, but we want to wish her all the best in her future career."
The 2021 National Women’s Soccer League season begins in April with the return of the Challenge Cup and the regular season will start a month later.