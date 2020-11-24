Alex Morgan’s baby daughter reduced to giggles by fellow US soccer star Rose Lavelle
19:11pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
It seems Alex Morgan’s baby daughter Charlie is having more fun than her mum in the US camp ahead of their friendly against the Netherlands - and it’s all thanks to US star Rose Lavelle.
Tottenham’s Morgan posted a cute video to her Instagram story that shows Lavelle, who plays for Manchester City, playing peek a boo much to the little one’s delight.
Morgan captioned it: “Charlie’s bestie so far in camp, stay tuned.”
Morgan is hoping to make her first international appearance for the US since the World Cup final and Charlie’s birth in May.
The Netherlands v US will kick off at 5.35pm GMT on November 27.