Alex Morgan returns to international duty for US in Netherlands friendly, but no Megan Rapinoe
Tottenham’s US star Alex Morgan has been named in the US squad ahead of their friendly against The Netherlands at the end of the month.
But there is no sign of Megan Rapinoe in the 23-strong training roster unveiled by US head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Rapinoe has opted out of the National Women’s Soccer League’s tournaments this year and so hasn’t played soccer since March in the SheBelieves Cup.
Meanwhile, Morgan returns for international duty for the first time since the World Cup and is one of 15 US players currently plying their trade in the WSL.
Manchester United duo Christen Press and Tobin Heath have been included while Sophia Smith of Portland Thorns and Washington Spirit’s Aubrey Bledsoe will be seeking their first international caps.
Andonovski said: “We have a lot of experience on this roster, but also a few players who have never been through a match like this before, so the best thing is that we will learn. We’ll learn about individuals and about the team.
"Consistent high performance is the most important factor in making rosters and starting lineups, and this trip will give our players the chance to show themselves in high level training and match environments.”
The fixture on November 27 will be the US’s last game of the year and is a replay of the World Cup final where they won 2-0.
Full squad: Aubrey Bledsoe, Jane Campbell, Alyssa Naeher, Alana Cook, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O’Hara, Margaret Purce, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis, Ashley Hatch, Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams.