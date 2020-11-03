Alex Morgan encourages fans to vote to avoid ‘another four years of the wrong person in office'
She may be sitting on the bench waiting to debut for Spurs, but there’s no sitting on the fence for Alex Morgan when it comes to voting in today’s US election.
The US soccer star has urged fans to vote to back Biden and so prevent ‘another four years of the wrong person in office’.
Revealing she had cast her vote with her daughter’s future in mind, she said on Instagram: "Trying not to feel too anxious these next 24 hours, but I can't help it. Election Day is here. I voted for my family, for my daughters future, for our country. I voted for what seems like 101 other reasons too.
“If you haven't voted yet, please do today. A four hour wait in line is much shorter than another four years of the wrong person in office. Strapping in for this emotional rollercoaster. Check in with you all once we make it to the other side.”
This is not the first time Morgan has spoken against Trump as she said last year she would not accept an invite to the White House if the US women’s team won the World Cup.
They did, and she didn’t.