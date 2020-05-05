Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe say the US soccer team will appeal against judge's ruling on equal pay case

US soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have confirmed the team will be appealing against the ruling that saw their equal pay claim dismissed by a judge.

Judge Gary Klausner threw out their case last week but did say their claims around discriminatory working conditions, including below par travel and medical support, would be allowed to go to trial.

Morgan said on Good Morning America: "We were just shocked - we will definitely be appealing.

"This decision was out of left field for us. I think for both sides it was very unexpected. If anyone knows anything about the heart of this team, we are fighters and we will continue to fight together for this."

Rapinoe said: "If we were under the men's contract, we would be making three times more.

"I think so many women can understand what this feeling is of going into a negotiation, knowing equal pay is not on the table, knowing anywhere close to your male counterparts is not even on the table."

In March, the US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro was forced to resign after saying the men are paid more as they are ‘more skilful’ and have ‘more responsibility’.

