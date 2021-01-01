Alabama Crimson Tide’s running back Najee Harris has hailed soccer star Megan Rapinoe an ‘inspiration’.

He said: "All the stuff she stands up for like how women in the world get treated unfairly and how they get paid differently to men. She really stands up for all of that. I like how she does that.

"Obviously the social injustice that happened she plays a part in all of that. For her to be a woman and saying all of that stuff, it can be scary for her being a woman in what they say is a man’s world. Her playing a part and standing up [and] not listening to all the naysayers out there. Really just standing up for what she believes in. It’s motivating and inspirational.

“Maybe not too many males would say they look up to a woman nowadays but you know I really look up to her just for what she does outside of sports. I guess I can give her a shoutout for the little [Harris impersonates Rapinoe’s World Cup celebration].”

Rapinoe saw the clip on Twitter and retweeted it with the message: “Najeeeee. Roll Tide!!!!! ( did I do it right?) Be Great, get those [rose emoji] and hurdle someone for me!”

Rapinoe has been fighting for equal pay for the US soccer team and has consistently spoken out against racism.