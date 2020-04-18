American singer-songwriter R Kelly has had his trial for sex trafficking delayed until September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 53 year-old is currently being held in the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago, where he is facing sexual misconduct charges, including sex trafficking, child pornography and racketeering, in New York, Minnesota and Illinois.

Judge Ann Donnelly has set the new trial date, which was originally scheduled for July 7, to early autumn, with jury selection to start on September 29, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office in the Eastern District of New York said.