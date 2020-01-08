Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will join other tennis stars at the Rod Laver Arena in the 'Rally for Relief' exhibition match to raise funds for bushfire relief in Australia.

The three giants of the game, who boast 62 grand slam titles between them, will be joining Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who was instrumental in organising the event and raising funds as well as ATP Tour champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Also on the bill is defending Australian open champion Naomi Osaka along with Caroline Wozniacki, who is currently partnering Williams in the Auckland Open.

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley said: "For a bried period of about two-and-a-half hours we're going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort."

The fundraiser is one of a number of charitable efforts in aid of the relief fund with world No 1 Ashleigh Barty announcing she will donate all her prize money from the Brisbane International while Kyrgios and Samantha Stosur are among those who have pledged AUD$200 for every ace they hit.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has also said she will donate $200 to the fund for every time she berates her coach during her matches in Australia.