Dynamic doubles duo Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki saved five first set points on their way to booking their place in the ASB Classic doubles final in Auckland.

After clinching a nail-biting first set, the pair proved too strong for Kirsten Flipkens and Alison Van Uytvanck and claimed a straight sets victory 7-6(9), 6-2.

The former singles World No 1s, who overcame top seeds Caroline Dolehide and Johanna Larsson in the previous round, asserted their authority early on flying to a 3-0 lead after breaking the Flipkens' serve.

But the Beligian duo fought their way back into the game, taking advantage of Wozniacki's inferior net play compared to her powerful partner. The couple used fine angles, finesse and light touch to change the momentum and take the first set into a tie-break.

The Belgians twice broke the Williams serve to take a 5-4 lead but despite both serving for the set, they could not capitalise on any of their five set points and Williams and Wozniacki claimed the set with a Wozniacki service winner.

Williams and Wozniacki made lighter work of the second set offering little opportunities to the Belgian pair and Wozniacki sealed the match and the spot in the final with a stunning backhand winner that split the two players.