Rihanna makes Sunday Times Rich List after overtaking Madonna as wealthiest female musician in the world

Rihanna has leapfrogged Madonna to wealthiest female singer spot (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
13:39pm, Wed 13 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rihanna has made her debut in the Rich List and overtaken Madonna as the world's richest female musician.

The 32-year-old's whose estimated worth is £468million, now finds herself as the third richest musician on the list.

She trails only Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartney whose fortunes are both worth £800m, meaning they share the top spot.

(Top row left to right) Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Sir Elton John. (Middle row left to right) Sir Mick Jagger, Olivia and Dhani Harrison, Keith Richards and Sir Ringo Starr. (Bottom row left to right) Michael Flatley, Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and Sting occupy all the top spots (PA Images)

The Bajan pop star also dabbles in acting and modelling as well as owning a £351m stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand and it is from this that the majority of her fortune is found.

She has been living somewhat under the radar since moving to London in 2018, not releasing any new music since 2016 and thus her rapid rise has come as a shock to some.

"She somewhat caught us by surprise," Robert Watts, who compiles The Sunday Times' Rich list, told the BBC.

Related videos

"Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer. 

“Now she's well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK,"  he added.

Her new position at number three also sees her as the only female in the top ten richest musicians, 19 places ahead of  Adele, who is the next closest female with a wealth of £150m.

Sign up to our newsletter