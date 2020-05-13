Rihanna makes Sunday Times Rich List after overtaking Madonna as wealthiest female musician in the world
Rihanna has made her debut in the Rich List and overtaken Madonna as the world's richest female musician.
The 32-year-old's whose estimated worth is £468million, now finds herself as the third richest musician on the list.
She trails only Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paul McCartney whose fortunes are both worth £800m, meaning they share the top spot.
The Bajan pop star also dabbles in acting and modelling as well as owning a £351m stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics brand and it is from this that the majority of her fortune is found.
She has been living somewhat under the radar since moving to London in 2018, not releasing any new music since 2016 and thus her rapid rise has come as a shock to some.
"She somewhat caught us by surprise," Robert Watts, who compiles The Sunday Times' Rich list, told the BBC.
Related videos
"Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer.
“Now she's well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK," he added.
Her new position at number three also sees her as the only female in the top ten richest musicians, 19 places ahead of Adele, who is the next closest female with a wealth of £150m.