Trump to hold campaign rally on Monday in Florida

21:59pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his Covid-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

President Trump’s campaign team says the event will take place at 7pm in Sanford.

The rally will be President Trump’s first since he tested positive for coronavirus on October 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the November 3 election.

President Trump’s doctor, Sean P Conley, said in a memo on Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that he would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

