Taylor Swift concert film coming to Disney+

16:02pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album Folklore is coming to Disney+.

The singer announced that Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions will premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday.

Posting the trailer on Instagram on Tuesday, Swift wrote: “Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement.

“You haven’t seen this film before. folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus!”

The concert film will include guest appearances from Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver who all appear on the album.

In the film, she will reveal stories and secrets behind the 16 songs on Folklore, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart this year.

Swift, who also directed the concert film, recorded it in New York n September.

