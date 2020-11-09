Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost election

US Pompeo
US Pompeo (AP)
By The Newsroom
19:39pm, Tue 10 Nov 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.

Mr Pompeo told reporters with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth”, but later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality.

President Trump has refused to concede to president-elect Joe Biden.

Mr Pompeo ignored results showing that Mr Biden had won the election, and he also dismissed as “ridiculous” questions about whether the US had lost credibility as a judge of other countries’ election because of President Trump’s unproven claims of fraud at the polls.

“There will be a smooth transition to second Trump administration, “ Mr Pompeo said with a chuckle, before reverting to a more nuanced response.

“We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes.”

He said the “world should have every confidence” that the State Department is “successful today” and that it will be “successful with the president who’s in office on January 20 a minute after noon”.

