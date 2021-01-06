In Pictures: Shocking scenes as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol (AP)
By The Newsroom
21:54pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Protesters backing President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the process to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

Politicians were forced to rush from the building in Washington to take cover.

President-elect Mr Biden called the protests “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business”.

Here is how the events unfolded:

Electoral College Protests (AP)
Congress Electoral College (AP)
Congress Electoral College (AP)
Electoral College Protests (AP)
Electoral College Protests (AP)

Mr Trump tweeted a video asking his supporters to “go home”.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol.

He opened his video, saying: “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also said: “We can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Electoral College Protests (AP)
Congress Electoral College (AP)
Electoral College Protests (AP)
Congress Electoral College (AP)

