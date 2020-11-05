In Pictures: Protesters on the streets amid disputes over US vote counting

A protester in Las Vegas
A protester in Las Vegas - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
10:31am, Thu 05 Nov 2020
The US is in limbo as counting goes on in key battleground states after voting in the presidential election, with legal challenges from Donald Trump threatening to block Joe Biden’s apparent march to victory.

The stand-off brought thousands of protesters into the streets, with many angry Trump supporters demanding a halt to the counting of votes, while other backers of the president found themselves on the same side as the Biden camp by calling for all ballots to be tallied in marginal counties.

Election 2020 Protests Phoenix - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Phoenix - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Phoenix - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Michigan Voting - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Phoenix - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Seattle - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Seattle - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Chicago - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Pennsylvania - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Pennsylvania - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protests Seattle - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Japan - (Copyright AP)

AP