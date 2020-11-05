Joe Biden’s team hails ‘positive story’ but urges supporters to ‘stay patient’

Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP) - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
17:01pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Joe Biden’s campaign is expressing optimism at the ultimate result of the election but warning supporters to “stay patient and stay calm” as vote counting continues.

Mr Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said, on a briefing call with reporters that “the story of today is going to be a very positive story” for their campaign, but cautioned that as the counting continues, “we need to allow it to get done and get done well”.

She says the campaign expects their lead to fluctuate in some states as more votes come in.

Ms O’Malley Dillon also charged that legal challenges by President Donald Trump’s campaign to halt vote counting in some states and seek a recount in Wisconsin are a “flailing strategy” that are an “attempt to distract and delay” from the results of the election.

Neither Mr Biden nor Mr Trump has yet passed the threshold of 270 in the Electoral College that determines the victor.

Several key states were too early to call — Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Election

Biden

AP