I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida

President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, telling reporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

Mr Trump voted in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club.

He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

President Donald Trump casts his ballot for the presidential election in West Palm Beach, Florida - (Copyright AP)

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted.

And there were chants of “Four more years.”

The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterwards in the building.

He called it “a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that”.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden - (Copyright AP)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not voted yet and is likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, November 3.

Delaware does not offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Mr Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person.

“I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

The president has a busy Saturday, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.