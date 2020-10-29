Former Miss America winner Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49 following a ‘head injury’.

The Miss America Organisation and Cornett’s ex-husband Mark Steines confirmed the news.

Speaking on Facebook, the organisation said: "It is with great sadness the Miss America Organization relays the news our beloved Miss America and friend, Leanza Cornett, has passed away.

"Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious. We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you.

"We are devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America family and we are deeply sorry for her family and close friends for their loss."

No official cause of death has been given, but News 4 Jax reported that she died following hospitalisation for a head injury in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Cornett was the winner of Miss America in 1993, a year after winning Miss Florida.

She also starred as Ariel in ‘The Voyage of the Little Mermaid’ stage show before becoming Miss America.

Cornett appeared on several television shows and films, such as ‘The New Class,’ ‘Grown Ups’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.'

In 1995, she married former Home and Family host Steines, before splitting in 2013.

The pair have two sons - Kai, 18, and Avery, 16.

Steines wrote on Instagram: "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of my ex-wife, Leanza the mother to our two extraordinary sons Kai and Avery.

"We will always remember the wonderful times shared during her short time here on earth. I find comfort knowing Kai and Avery will forever have the best guardian angel watching over them as they navigate life's path.

"I ask that you please keep them as well as Leanza's parents and her family in your prayers."

Musical artist and friend of Cornett’s Tammy Tuckey said: "2020 has got to be one of the worst years ever. Leanza Cornett, the original Ariel in ‘Voyage of the Little Mermaid’, passed away today after a tragic accident. She was always so sweet to me & was a very supportive person. I’m sending love to her family."

And another friend, Michael La Rocca, added: "I am heartbroken to report that my friend Leanza Cornett Miss America 1993 has passed away at 49, from a brain injury she suffered from a fall in her home.

"I am in shock right now. My love & prayers are with her sons & her family. RIP, my friend. You will be in my heart forever."