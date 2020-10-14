Melania Trump reveals son Barron, 14, also tested positive for Covid-19 after her and the President
Melania Trump has revealed her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for coronavirus, but has no symptoms.
The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
The first lady said on Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with Covid-19.
In a personal post on the White House website, entitled 'My personal experience with COVID-19', she said: "Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect."
In the post, she told how she and her US president husband were diagnosed.
"Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn't help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day’?
"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.
"In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.
"He has since tested negative."