Family of police officer who died in Capitol mob violence say he was a hero

The family of the Capitol Police officer killed as a result of mob violence says they want the public to remember him for being a hero.

Brian Sicknick died on Thursday night of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol.

His brother, Ken Sicknick, issued a statement through a family spokeswoman.

Brian (Sicknick) is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember

A native of South River, New Jersey, Brian Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream.

He joined the Capitol Police in 2008.

His family said it did not want to make Mr Sicknick’s death a “political issue” as many questions remain about what happened.

The statement says: “Brian is a hero and that is what we would like people to remember.”

During the melee, Mr Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, two law enforcement officials said.

A member of the U.S. Capitol Police stands behind security fencing (Patrick Semansky/AP) (AP)

He was taken to hospital and later died.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was tallying the Electoral College votes to confirm Democrat Joe Biden won the election.

The death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP and federal law enforcement.

Mr Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in 2008.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol Police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hours-long takeover of the Capitol by Trump supporters.