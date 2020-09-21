Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were among the big winners at this year’s virtual Emmy Awards.

Schitt’s Creek won nine awards and set the record for the most wins in a single season. The Canadian series is going to broadcast its sixth and final season this year.

It won the best comedy series prize as Eugene Levy won best comedy actor and son Daniel took home best supporting comedy actor.

Succession won best drama series and best actor for Jeremy Strong and also took home prizes for best writing and best directing.

The show's British creator Jesse Armstrong used his acceptance speech to criticise President Trump and Boris Johnson for their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watchmen took home best limited series and star actors Regina King and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also received gongs.

Zendaya, 24, created history as she became the youngest ever winner of best drama actress for her performance in teen drama Euphoria.

It was the first time the American television industry awards were held virtually due to the Covid-19.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Outstanding drama series - Succession

Supporting actress in a drama series - Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting actor in a drama series - Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Directing for a drama series - Andrij Parekh, Succession, “Hunting”

Writing for a drama series - Jesse Armstrong Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Lead actress in a drama series - Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead actor in a drama series - Jeremy Strong, Succession

Reality competition program - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding limited series - Watchmen

Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Directing for a limited series - Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Writing for a limited series - Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Actor in a limited series - Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Actress in a limited series - Regina King, Watchmen

Variety talk series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding comedy series - Schitt’s Creek

Supporting actress in a comedy series - Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting actor in a comedy series - Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Directing for a comedy series - Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Writing for a comedy series - Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending

Lead actor in a comedy series - Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead actress in a comedy - Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Guest actor in a comedy series - Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Guest actress in a comedy series - Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Guest actor in a drama series - Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Guest actress in a drama series - Cherry Jones, Succession

Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series - The Last Dance