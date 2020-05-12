New York man and pregnant girlfriend shot dead at home in front of two-year-old daughter
A man and a woman have been killed in a triple shooting after a gunman broke into their house on Staten Island in New York.
Alafia Rodriguez, 46, and his girlfriend, Ana Desousa, 33 were both pronounced dead while a 45-year-old woman was rushed to hospital, but is now in a stable condition, after taking a bullet to the chest.
It is believed that Desousa was preganant and the couple's two-year-old daughter was also nearby when the shooting began.
Fire officials reported that the attack took place just after 5pm at the home in the Mariners Harbour neighbourhood and when police arrived, three victims were discovered with gunshot wounds.
According to police reports, a 45-year-old man Phillip Moreno was discovered trying to flee the scene and has now been taken into custody.
They added that Moreno, who was out on parole, was discovered in possession of a semi-automatic gun complete with silencer, and has at least three prior convictions for assault and weapons charges.
Police say the motive for the shooting is not yet clear and the investigation will continue adding that “narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia” were discovered in the house.
Charges are pending against Moreno while the investigation continues.
NBC New York reported that Moreno was on parole after spending 14 years in prison having killed Theodis Watson when he was 17.