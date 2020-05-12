Netflix hit show '13 Reasons Why' to return to screens next month for final season
High School drama 13 Reasons Why will return for its final season on June 4, Netflix have confirmed.
The hit TV show, which first launched in 2017, has been praised for its heartfelt coverage of teenage anxiety, mental health problems and loss throughout the first three seasons.
Season four is set to be full of more drama, scandal and cover-ups as Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette) and his Liberty High School classmates return for one final time.
The streaming site has not yet given much away in terms of what to expect but rumours have been rife surrounding a potential death of one of the main characters.
A brief synopsis provided by Netflix read: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s senior class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”