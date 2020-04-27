Former LA Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal has helped to pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old boy after he was killed in a car crash on April 10.

The four-time NBA Champion learned through local media of the death of Keshon Batiste and a 12-year-old boy, who were killed when riding in the backseat of a car which struck a tree.

And while the 12-year-old boy's family had insurance to cover the costs of a funeral and burial, this was not the case for Batiste, whose family had to resort to setting up a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise funds.

But Phil Conrad, a friend of O'Neal's and a retired chief deputy officer from the Lafayette City Marshal's Office, told KLFY.com: “He (Shaq) called me and asked me to reach out to the family on his behalf and get back to him.”

"When I called him back and told him that the family had raised over $3,000 in a GoFundMe, but was still short of what they needed, he immediately stopped what he was doing and sent money to me, and I wrote a cheque.”

Both boys were laid to rest on Sunday.

Hall of Famer O'Neal is known for his charitable donations (PA Images)

This is not the first time O'Neal has made a gesture of this kind.

Related videos

The hall of famer paid for the funeral of a five-year-old girl in 2009 after she was kidnapped and killed.

And the basketball legend did the same for a 13-year-old who tragically shot himself live on Instagram in 2013.