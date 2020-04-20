Basketball fans will be able to wear their teams' colours in a bid to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The NBA and WNBA have treamed up to produce branded face masks featuring team logos.

Both franchises announced that 'cloth face coverings' will be available on the official NBA and WNBA websites in order to help fans adhere to government advice while showing support for their favourite team.

They are available in youth and adult sizes and are due to go on sale on May 1.

Masks can feature any of 30 NBA or 12 WNBA teams (NBA)

All profits are set to go towards hunger relief organisations across North America including 'Feeding America' and 'Second Harvest Canada.'

NBA President for social responsibility and player programmes, Kathy Behrens said: "As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC's [Centres for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public.