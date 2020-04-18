NASA has announced that it will be launching its first crewed mission from the USA after a break of almost 10 years.

Falcon Nine and its Crew Dragon spacecraft were developed by the private company SpaceX, which is headed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The mission is scheduled for take off, crewed by two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, on May 27 from the centre’s historic Pad 39A, the same one used for the Apollo and shuttle missions.

This will be the first time NASA have used US crewed flights since retiring its shuttle in 2011.

In the intermittent years they have been using Russian rockets for all crewed flights.

Friday's announcement was made on the same day astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan returned to Earth, from the ISS, along with Soyuz Commander Oleg Skripochka.