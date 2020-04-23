More big cats have tested positive for coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo.

The big cats were tested after a Malayan tiger called Nadia was believed to be the first animal in the US to contract the virus at the zoo, when she developed a dry cough and a loss of appetite last month.

She tested positive on April 5 and now four more tigers and three African lions have all been diagnosed, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, who run the zoo.

All but one cat tested positive for symptoms around the time Nadia was tested.

But now the animals are improving and behaving like normal.

And other than the seven cats, no other animal at the zoo has developed symptoms.

They said: "We conducted the test out of an abundance of caution, and the information we learn from this case will be shared with the zoo, wildlife conservation and human health communities.

"We have been contacted by zoos from across the country and around the world who are thankful that we reported on Nadia’s condition, and they are adjusting their operating protocols with felids during this pandemic as we have."