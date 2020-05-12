Mike Tyson 'teases' return to boxing with hard-hitting video and an 'I'm back' message
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has further fuelled rumours that he will be making a return to the ring after posting a video of himself hitting the pads and finishing it with the tease “I'm Back.”
The 53-year-old former heavyweight champion had already prompted excitement among boxing fans with a number of clips and his latest video has increased speculation that he will be putting his gloves back on for the first time since 2005.
‘Iron Mike’ shows he has not lost his touch, demonstrating the power and agility that saw him become the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBC and WBA titles.
Since the American hinted at making a return, he has been inundated with offers from challengers including Australian former NRL player Paul Gallen and New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams, both of whom have dabbled in the sport.
However, it is considered a more likely opponent would be compatriot Evander Holyfield, with whom Tyson previously had two memorable fights.
Their 1996 bout was dubbed the “upset of the year” by Ring magazine after Holyfield, the underdog, came out victorious.
Related videos
The rematch proved just as dramatic when Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off part of Holyfield's ear.
Should Tyson, who won 50 of his 58 professional fights, return to the ring, he will be following in the footsteps of fellow boxing legends, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr.