Meet the family driving from California to Florida in the hope of getting the coronavirus vaccine

A family of three are driving the breadth of America to join the pilgrimage to Florida in search of the Covid vaccine.

Danielle Bailey, her husband Jon and their son Abraham are halfway through their 2,400-mile journey from their home in California to the Sunshine State which does not require people to live there to be given a jab.

The trio call themselves the 'parking lot pirates' and are making the trek despite not even being in a priority age bracket.

Jon said: "One thing we would like to do is to get the vaccine just for our own piece of mind knowing that we have come across the country."

And Danielle added: "Being in Florida you have a lot of travellers coming to your state. So with that being said I would think that they would want people coming into their state to have that option to get vaccinated."

They made the decision to travel after it was reported people from across the US and even from other countries were heading to the state for the vaccine.