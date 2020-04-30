Maria Sharapova joins stars of the tennis, modelling and music worlds for a virtual tennis tournament in aid of charity on Sunday.

The ‘Stay At Home Slam’ will see players and stars picking up their virtual tennis rackets in an online game of Mario Tennis Aces with a $1 million charity prize fund at stake.

While live sport is almost totally on hold across the world, athletes and sports stars have been providing fans with live virtual sporting action including Formula One races, the virtual Grand National and tennis' own virtual Madrid open.

The tennis world will now be further entertaining fans as players partner up with celebs in a bit to boost morale and entertain viewers.

Sunday's event will see players from both the WTA and the ATP tour ‘alongside’ their celebrity partners.

The pairings, which are not split into men and women, are as follows:

Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss, Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid, Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber, Venus Williams and Deandre Hopkins, Madison Keys and Seal, Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki, Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill, Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae.