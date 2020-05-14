Major League Soccer is planning to resume the rest of the 2020 season with all matches playied in Orlando.

The plan has not officially been confirmed but the 26 teams in the league would likely play the rest of their games in Florida.

An unnamed source told The Associated Press that the remaining matches would be played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, the facility that has 17 soccer pitches.

Training camps for the teams could begin on June 1 in Florida, after the league was suspended on March 12 with just two games played.

And it has not been confirmed if future plans have been presented to the players' union.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis is looking at reopening the state to sporting leagues and said: "All professional sports are welcome here for practising and for playing.

“What I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate, we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”

Related videos

And Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja added: "The experience, infrastructure, everything. Orlando has everything to hold it.

"If the league decides to do that, I think it’ll be a great decision to play it here.

“It’s just rumors right now, but I don’t see any other city that has the experience and possibility to hold such an event like Orlando.”