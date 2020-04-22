Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of North Carolina, Missouri and Alabama demanding that state governors call an end to lockdown measures - despite an increase in deaths.

Social-distancing rules and advice on wearing face masks was ignored as many displayed 'Trump 2020' attire as they challenged stringent shutdown rules that are currently in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Tuesday saw North Carolina's second protest in a week as participants in 'The ReOpenNC' march gathered outside the General Assembly carrying banners and signs.

Social distancing has been ignored at all protests (PA Images)

Over 1,000 people attended the march, which started just hours after authorities announced 34 covid-19 deaths, North Carolina's deadliest day thus far.

Following the arrest of a woman at last week's march, Governor Roy Cooper had said that residents had a right to protest but should still observe social-distancing rules and adhere to his executive order.

Protesters blamed the media for 'fake news' (PA Images)

Seen amongst the marchers was Republican Representative Dan Bishop of North Carolina's Ninth District.

He was pictured wearing a mask, which was sometimes removed, and carrying a bottle of hand sanitiser along with copies of the Constitution.

He told The News & Observer: "I'm definitely going to deliver this to Roy Cooper because he's forgotten what it's about."

Dan Bishop was seen amongst the protesters (Twitter: @Danbishop)

In a press conference later on Tuesday, Governor Cooper said he understood that people were 'frustrated' by the imposed measures but that they were vital in order to get through the crisis.

"I know that many people are frustrated, restless, anxious, and eager to get back to work and school," he said.

"I also know that many people want to make sure that their families are as safe as possible from this virus," he added.

Makeshift banners and signs hit home the message that protesters were fearful for their jobs (PA Images)

Following mounting pressure from angry and frustrated residents, he issued a new order which would help those who have found themselves out of jobs due to the pandemic.

Under this new order, workers who have been furloughed by their employers will be able to claim unemployment benefits.

Tuesday also saw protests in Missouri and Alabama as crowds descended on governors' official residences demanding a lift of the lockdown.

The 'Reopen Missouri' Facebook group states that they are calling for 'everyone over 70 and anyone with serious underlying health conditions to hunker down more than they have been'.

They also demand that healthy individuals should be permitted to return to work.

Meanwhile, in Alabama, a car rally named 'Operation Back to Work' was organised by a group called Stand Up Alabama in which they demanded businesses be allowed to get back to work.