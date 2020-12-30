Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD, and today’s other top stories in the US

By Geoff Teather
10:08am, Wed 30 Dec 2020
A US Army special forces sergeant arrested in what is believed to be an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, his attorney has said.

Duke Webb, 37, faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for injuring three others in the shooting in Rockford on Saturday evening.

PLUS: today’s other top stories in US news.

