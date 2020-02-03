Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and tennager Coco Gauff are two of the biggest movers in the WTA rankings following the first Grand Slam of the year.

Kenin, who won her first slam after beating Garbiñe Muguruza in three sets in Melbourne on Saturday, finds herself in the top ten for the first time after jumping eight places from No. 15 to No. 7.

This is an all-time high for the 21-year-old, who has never previously ranked higher than No. 12, where she sat for just a week in 2019.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the top spot ahead of Simona Halep.

Melbourne's beaten finalist Garbine Muguruza also has reason to celebrate as she has broken back into the top 20, moving from No. 32 to No. 16.

Meanwhile, for Kenin's countrywoman Gauff there seems to be no end to her achievements as she continues to move up the rankings, jumping up sixteen places to No. 51.

The teenage sensation defeated Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and defending champion Naomi Osaka on her run to the fourth round, where she lost out to Kenin in three sets.

Due to age rulings, Gauff can only play in one more WTA tournament before turning 16 on March 13. She will then be permitted to play up to 12 professional events (WTA & ITF), plus the WTA Championships (should she qualify) and Fed Cup matches.

Other notable risers include Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who rocketed up 33 places to No. 45 after becoming the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter final.

And Switzerland's Belinda Bencic has broken into the top 5 for the first time in her career despite a third round exit in Melbourne.