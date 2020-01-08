American footballer JJ Watt has hit out at a 'trash' media headline referring to US soccer star Kealia Ohai as simply 'J.J. Watt's fiancee'.

The NFL star, who plays defensive end for Houston Texans, took news outlet ABC Houston to task after they failed to use Ohai's name in their report of the draft pick, running the headline 'Houston Dash trade J.J. Watt's fiancee to Chicago Red Star'.

Watt said: "This headline is trash. Kealia Ohai (which is her name by the way, since you didn’t even bother to mention it) is incredible entirely on her own merit and deserves to be treated as such. Be better than this."

Ohai, who scored 28 goals in 114 games for Houston Dash and has also made three appearances for the US national team, was the 18th selection in the 2020 National Women's Soccer League College draft, in exchange for defender Katie Naughton.

ABC Houston then took to Twitter to issue an apology to Watt for the way they had reported the draft.

They said: "Hi JJ, Our sincere apologies. We 100% agree with you. Kealia Ohai is a soccer superstar who deserves her own headlines.