National Women's Soccer League's Kealia Ohai and Katie Naughton are in a transfer swap between the Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash.

Dashs' Ohai and Stars' Naughton have swapped places ten days before the NWSL college draft. The draft happens in January of each year when teams select players who are in their senior season in college or still have eligibility from college.

Ohai played for Houston 114 times and scored 28 goals. The 27-year-old also has three national caps to her name and one international goal.

Red Stars coach Rory Dames said: “It’s important to note Kealia asked to be moved from Houston and wanted to come to Chicago. In any trade, that’s important. You always want players who want to come and be on your team.”

Ohai added: “I am just so excited to get there and get started."

Naughton playing for Dash last season (PA Images)

Last season The Red Stars reached their first NWSL final but lost to North Carolina Courage to finish runners-up.

Whereas, Dash finished seventh in the table at the end of the regular season.

Naughton, 25, who played for The Red Stars 88 times and scored one goal, has also played for the US youth teams.