As the iconic Friends theme tune says 'I'll be there for you', and now you can be there for them too as the show is offering fans a chance to be at the filming of the reunion.

One winner, plus five friends, will have the opportunity to join the cast for the live filming of the much-anticipated reunion show at Stage 24, in Burbank, California.

All they have to do is donate any sum of money to the fund, which will automatically enter them into the draw from which a name will be drawn.

Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green on the show, announced the competition on her Instagram page.

Alongside an iconic picture of the cast, she said that they were all 'so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time'.

"We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24," she said.

The Hollywood actress continued by saying the winner would be a 'personal guest' and would be there to witness the stars 'reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had'.

"We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter... and donate whatever you can - $10, $25 - every dollar counts," she added.