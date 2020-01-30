Italian-American model and football referee Claudia Romani got in the mood for this weekend's Super Bowl with a stunning photoshoot.

The 37-year-old donned a Super Bowl T-shirt in a number of the pictures ahead of what is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Superbowl crown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The model donned a Super Bowl T-shirt for the shoot (csplash news)

Romani, who is a qualified Serie A and B referee, famously made headlines when she was once asked her motives for becoming an official, to which she joked: "Running around on the pitch with all those players and calling the shots is just an irresistible opportunity."

Romani is a qualified Serie A and B referee (splash news)

Romani received 'bias' claims after donning an AC Milan kit (Instagram: @claudia_romani)

She also found herself caught up in controversy when she posted photos in an AC Milan kit in 2016, the team her ex-boyfriend Filippo Inzaghi played for.