Italian model and football referee Claudia Romani warms up for the Super Bowl with stunning beach photoshoot in Florida
Italian-American model and football referee Claudia Romani got in the mood for this weekend's Super Bowl with a stunning photoshoot.
The 37-year-old donned a Super Bowl T-shirt in a number of the pictures ahead of what is one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.
Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Superbowl crown at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Romani, who is a qualified Serie A and B referee, famously made headlines when she was once asked her motives for becoming an official, to which she joked: "Running around on the pitch with all those players and calling the shots is just an irresistible opportunity."
She also found herself caught up in controversy when she posted photos in an AC Milan kit in 2016, the team her ex-boyfriend Filippo Inzaghi played for.
It led to some accusations of bias from her one million followers.