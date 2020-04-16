Legendary wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel has died, aged 69, WWE have confirmed.

The iconic Hall of Fame member, who first joined the franchise in 1975, was most famed for his "and the new" catchphrase.

A WWE statement read: "When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel.

"A native of Newark, NJ, 'The Fink' — a label that had been attached affectionately to Howard over the years — made his ring announcing debut at Madison Square Garden in 1977 for WWE’s predecessor, WWF.

"In addition to his legendary tenure as a ring announcer, The Fink was an indispensable resource inside the WWE offices for his vast knowledge of sports-entertainment history."

They added that he was not just a great announcer but also a much-loved member of the WWE family.

"Well respected by current Superstars, WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, Finkel’s encyclopedic memory and kindness made him beloved among his colleagues," they said.

Related videos

"The Fink was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 4, 2009.

"WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans."

Chief brand officer of WWE, Steph McMahon, whose father Vince McMahon owns the franchise tweeted her thanks to the icon.

She wrote: "In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel .