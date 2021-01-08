How a violent mob, wound up by the rallying cry of their President, stormed the US Capitol
The post mortems are underway as to how a baying mob of protesters managed to storm their way into the US Capitol.
An apparently unprepared and outnumbered thin blue line of police was easily breached as the protesters, egged on by Donald Trump at an earlier rally in Washington, literally strolled into the heart of the American political establishment.
Sign up to our newsletter
This video tracks the movements of extremists through the Capitol building and shows how they were able to access restricted areas after breaking windows and forcing their way through entryways.
Meanwhile, agitator-in-chief Trump tweeted a speech on Thursday which described the breach of the Capitol as a ‘heinous attack’.
He added: "America is and must always be a nation of law and order.
"To demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol: you have defiled the seat of American democracy.
"To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction: you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law: you will pay."
The president’s calls to accept Biden’s triumph came just 24 hours after he once again reiterated his belief that unfounded ‘fraud’ had taken place during the election.
It was confirmed by Congress on Thursday that Joe Biden would be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.
Biden secured victory in the election by amassing 306 electoral college votes, 36 more than the 270 required to win.