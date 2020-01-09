Former Aussie rules football star Billy Brownless says he 'does not know' whether women should be allowed to play the sport.

The 52-year-old, who played for Geelong Football Club for 11 years during a stellar career, made the comments while appearing on Australia's version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

But while he did not hold back in giving his controversial views, Brownless insisted he was not being sexist.

He said: “I still don’t know if girls should play footy, I’m not sure. I don’t know if they’re built to play footy. Not being sexist or anything.

“The other thing with girls, they get hurt and they haven’t been taught how to protect themselves properly. They run in and, bang, do a collarbone.”

The AFL Women's league has grown phenomenally in the last few years as more and more girls continue to get involved in the sport.

And while Brownless insists he does not believe they are ready for the game at present, he says improvements can be seen in the women's game.

"They will learn all that (to protect themselves better) because now we are seeing girls who actually grew up with football like we did and bounce a footy.

"You go to games at halftime and there are girls kicking a footy at halftime. You never used to see that. I can’t believe how passionate the girls are and they just want to learn."