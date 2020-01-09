Reigning SheBelieves Cup champions England will face World Cup winners USA in the first game of their title defence on March 5.

The Lionesses will face the world champions for the first time since their crushing 2-1 defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup last summer.

Phil Neville's side have endured a turbulent time following their run to the last four in France having won only two games since their defeat to the US last July.

England have not beaten USA since the SheBelieves Cup in 2017 when a last minute strike from Ellen White secured the win.

The USA have had a change in management since the World Cup, with Macedonia's Vlatko Andonovski replacing Jill Ellis following her retirement last year.