President Donald Trump has vowed to 'temporarily suspend immigration' into the United States in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the President wrote: "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

He did not reveal any further details regarding the plan and the White House have refused to comment.

Mr Trump's former acting director of US immigration and customs enforcement, Thomas Homan was supportive of the move.

He said: "It makes sense to protect opportunities for our workforce while this pandemic plays out. It's really not about immigration - it's about the pandemic and keeping our country safer while protecting opportunities for unemployed Americans."

However, the idea has faced criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, who tweeted: "You cut off immigration, you crater our nation's already weakened economy. What a dumb move."