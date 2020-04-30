Donald Trump has accused China of trying to do doing ‘anything they can’ in order to block his re-election in November.

In an interview with Reuters the American President claimed that Chinese authorities were determined to see his Democratic rival Joe Biden win the election to reduce trade tensions between the two countries.

He said: “China will do anything they can to have me lose this race.

"They’re constantly using public relations to try to make it like they’re innocent parties,” he added.

Mr Trump remarked that the economic impact of the virus pandemic had ‘upset very badly’ the trade deal he and Chinese president Xi Jinping had concluded in a bid reduce US trade deficits with China.

He continued his accusations that China should be held accountable for the coronavirus pandemic, following on from his claims on Wednesday that Beijing had a duty to let the world know about the virus earlier.

Mr Trump also took a swipe at the Democratic candidate dubbing him ‘incompetent'.

Brushing off claims that the current crisis was causing the polls to lean in favour of his opponent, he said: "I don’t believe the polls.