Zach Johnson and Davis Love III have been named as the next two vice-captains for the US Ryder Cup team by captain Steve Stricker.

The pair will join Jim Furyk, who led the team that lost to Europe in 2018, after he was announced as Stricker's first pick.

Stricker said: “With the Ryder Cup it's important to surround yourself with quality individuals who you can lean on and who have the best interests of the team in mind.

“Jim (Furyk) and I have talked about this a lot in the last year and now we are happy to add two Ryder Cup veterans in Zach and Davis to the conversation with the goal of putting this team in a prime position to win.

“Both Zach and Davis share a passion to compete at the highest level and are strong communicators, which is important, especially when we’re in the heat of competition,” he added.

They will be up against a European team captained by Ireland's Padraig Harrington, who has named Englishman Luke Donald and Sweden's Robert Karlsson as his first two vice-captains.

The 2020 edition of the biennial even is currently set to take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, but coronavirus has thrown this into doubt as the event could yet be played without spectators or postponed over safety concerns.

Johnson and Love will be hoping to help the team regain the Ryder Cup after they lost 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National, Paris in 2018.