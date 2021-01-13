Could marijuana be decriminalized in Texas?
More than 20 marijuana-related bills are on the docket for the Texas legislature as they prepare to discuss issues around the drug in the state capital, Austin.
One of the major bills contains the potential decriminalisation of the drug in the southern US state.
Fox have reported that some of those involved in making the decisions about marijuana issues are 'quite confident' that significant changes are on the way.
A total of 15 states in America have already decriminalised the use of marijuana for recreational purposes.